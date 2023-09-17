USGS: Kilauea eruption ends as volcano alert lowered to advisory

After a week of spewing lava, the eruption at the Kilauea summit within the Halemaumau crater has ended, according to the U.S. Geological Survey Hawaiian Volcano Observatory.

The eruption began on Sept. 10. Lava supply to the vents within the summit caldera stopped Saturday according to visual and geophysical observations from USGS.

Field crews on Saturday morning reported no active lava flowing within the crater as it was restricted to a ponded area north of the vents which ceased at 11:15 a.m. and then became stagnant by around noon.

“Overnight webcam views showed incandescence across the eruption area as lava erupted over the past week continues to cool,” USGS said in a statement.

HVO lowered the volcano alert level for ground-based hazards from “watch” to “advisory” and the aviation color code from “orange” to “yellow.”

Sulfur dioxide emissions have dropped to near pre-eruption background levels which measured at a rate of 800 tonnes Saturday.