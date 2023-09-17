comscore Letter: Give Green a chance to make plan work | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Letters

Letter: Give Green a chance to make plan work

  • Today
  • Updated 9:19 p.m.

It's sad to see the genuine effort by Gov. Josh Green to create desperately needed affordable housing fall prey to fearful politics from what we call the "left" and angry bullying from the "right."

