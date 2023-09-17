Letter: Give Green a chance to make plan work

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

It’s sad to see the genuine effort by Gov. Josh Green to create desperately needed affordable housing fall prey to fearful politics from what we call the “left” and angry bullying from the “right.” Read more

It’s sad to see the genuine effort by Gov. Josh Green to create desperately needed affordable housing fall prey to fearful politics from what we call the “left” and angry bullying from the “right.”

Indeed, the devil has two horns. And the governor is correct. It is despicable to see highly qualified, well-meaning individuals who are championing the public good, like Nani Medeiros, be mistreated with such disrespect in Hawaii (“Housing chief Nani Medeiros’ resignation raises questions about future of Green’s panel,” Star-Advertiser, Sept. 8). Shame.

We may not all agree when we move forward, but how about giving Green the benefit of the doubt? I’ve criticized the governor, but I’ve never doubted his pono intentions. Let’s have his back and give him a fighting chance to make a difference.

Medeiros’ resignation is the result of a style of politics that doesn’t belong in Hawaii. Disagree all you want, but bullying and intimidation politics? Go back to the mainland. And B.J. Penn’s angry mojo seems self-serving. He just harmed Hawaii nei.

Christopher Fishkin

Kihei, Maui

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter