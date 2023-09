Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Esme Infante’s story about Maui Preparatory Academy’s journey to becoming a community support center was so uplifting and so informative (“Maui Prep becomes a shelter and distribution hub for fire survivors,” Star-Advertiser, Sept. 12). Read more

Esme Infante’s story about Maui Preparatory Academy’s journey to becoming a community support center was so uplifting and so informative (“Maui Prep becomes a shelter and distribution hub for fire survivors,” Star-Advertiser, Sept. 12). I would urge those who have not read this exceptional piece of journalism to read it.

Kudos to Esme for capturing the details, giving us an inside view of how the school leadership, teachers, school community and others rose to the occasion in the midst of tragedy.

It also is a remarkable story of renewed sense of purpose. To quote Head of School Miguel Solis: “I want to be a part of this culture of giving, this culture of loving everybody no matter where, who and how much money you got — I don’t care. This is this is what it should be about.” Wow, indeed!

Our next donation to Maui will be to the Maui Preparatory Academy for what they have done and for what they stand for. Mahalo, Maui Preparatory Academy, for showing us the way.

Gail and Allan Fujimoto

Kailua

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter