On Wednesday, a plaque was installed at Oahu Cemetery in memory of 21 South Korean independence fighters, immigrants to Hawaii who contributed to the liberation of Korea. The Korean American Foundation Hawaii, the Korean Veterans Office in South Korea and KBFD TV organized the commemoration. About 900 South Korean immigrants are buried at Oahu Cemetery.

This week’s synopses

“Root of the Throne”

Episode 9

6:40 p.m. today

Jung Do-jeon tells Hong In-bang he must stand with Gil Tae-mi and Yi Sung-gye if they are to go against Choi Young and Yi In-gyum. Hong In-bang sends Juk-ryong to Yi Sung-gye to learn more about the Border Stabilization Plan.

Episode 10

7:50 p.m. today

Bang-won tells Boon-yi the Border Stabilization Act has been passed. But Yi Sung-gye plans to veto it. Bang-won and Ttang-sae are at odds over Jung Do-jeon’s plan.

“Numbers”

Episode 5

7:45 p.m. Monday

Ho Woo and Seung Jo are shocked at Ji Soo’s appearance. Their effort to revive Soma is on the verge of being nullified. Seung Jo devises a plan to save Soma from going bankrupt, but it means betraying someone close.

Episode 6

7:45 p.m. Tuesday

Ho Woo learns someone was behind Haebit’s bankruptcy. Seung Jo takes on the Cakebean case. Ho Woo finds out the firm cheated franchisees. Yeon A discovers Ho Woo’s true intention for joining Taeil.

“Good Supper”

Episodes 81-82

7:50 p.m. Wednesday

Kyung-su exposes his relationship with Sook-jung. Jong-kwon collapses from the shock. Sook-jung blames Young-shin for her predicament and vows to take her down. Sook-jung is banned from visiting Jong-kwon.

Episodes 83-84

7:50 p.m. Thursday

Sook-jung spews vitriol at everyone, triggering their wrath. She targets Yong-gu and Da-jung. Kyung-su is furious and tells her to keep her mouth shut. Sook-jung begs Jong-kwon for forgiveness.

“Gwanggaeto”

Episode 75

7:50 p.m. Friday

After returning to the palace, Feng Ba tells Murong Bao there is a spy on the inside, and Murong Bao orders him to catch the spy. Feng Ba suspects Damju and tortures Ha Muji’s subordinate in order to acquire evidence.

Episode 76

7:50 p.m. Saturday

After defeating Batar, Damdeok goes to Murong Bao to demand an answer. Thinking that Murong Xi was the instigator of the incident, Murong Bao orders the real spy captured. But Feng Ba tells him Damju is the real spy.

Jeff Chung is general manager of KBFD TV, which televises Korean dramas with English subtitles. Reach him at 808-521-8066 or jeffchung@kbfd.com.