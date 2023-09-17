comscore Oregon scores early and often in blowout win over Hawaii | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Oregon scores early and often in blowout win over Hawaii

  • By Stephen Tsai stsai@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:13 a.m.
  Oregon running back Noah Whittington (6) skipped past Hawaii defensive back Justin Sinclair (21) during the second half of Saturday's game in Eugene, Ore.

    ASSOCIATED PRESS

  Oregon defensive tackle Popo Aumavae (50) sacked Hawaii quarterback Brayden Schager (13) during the second half of Saturday's game in Eugene, Ore.

    ASSOCIATED PRESS

Dominating from whistle to whistle, 13th-ranked Oregon stormed to a 55-10 rout of Hawaii in a football game that was as close as the final score indicated. Read more

