Oregon scores early and often in blowout win over Hawaii
- By Stephen Tsai stsai@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 12:13 a.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Oregon running back Noah Whittington (6) skipped past Hawaii defensive back Justin Sinclair (21) during the second half of Saturday’s game in Eugene, Ore.
-
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Oregon defensive tackle Popo Aumavae (50) sacked Hawaii quarterback Brayden Schager (13) during the second half of Saturday’s game in Eugene, Ore.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree