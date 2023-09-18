Letter: Extend civility, common kindness to others

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Thanks to the Star-Advertiser editorial for heeding the call for more attention to a basic issue of civility, compassion and common decency in our societies (“Falsehoods poison the public square,” Star-Advertiser, Our View, Sept. 12).

Nani Medeiros deserved better courtesy for her housing policy efforts than untruthful, anger-inspiring tactics.

Often we all must be reminded of our humanity, to extend common kindness and consideration to others, to be more mindful of our effect on others and the extent to which we promote our feelings and agendas.

And shame on those who expressed outright — or masked — threats against Medeiros for addressing her sincere concerns for the many people already underserved.

It is only pono to do things right. Thanks to those who serve for the true benefit and well-being of others.

So thank you, Nani Medeiros, for your efforts. Best wishes to you and your family in your future pursuits.

Sam Hashimoto

Mililani

