After Lahaina fire, seniors behind in receiving tech updates, study finds | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
After Lahaina fire, seniors behind in receiving tech updates, study finds

  • By Dan Nakaso dnakaso@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:56 a.m.
  • MENGSHIN LIN / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER Naithan Alva, tech advocate for kupuna at Lanakila Meals on Wheels, taught a digital technology class for seniors Thursday at the Lanakila Multi-Purpose Senior Center in Kalihi.

  • MENGSHIN LIN / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER Holly-Jill Zablan, right, showed Shirley Riley how to send a photo through email on her tablet during the class.

  • MENGSHIN LIN / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER More than 30 seniors participated in Thursday’s digital technology class at the the Lanakila Multi-Purpose Senior Center in Kalihi. Above, instructor Naithan Alva played cat videos before class began.

Most of the victims of the Lahaina wildfire were ages 65 and older — a demographic that struggles with technology — while Maui County sent cellphone text alerts as the fire all but obliterated Lahaina, killing at least 97 people. Read more

