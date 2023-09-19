Editorial | Letters Letter: Booing has no place in local football stands Today Updated 12:05 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! I was fortunate to attend the thrilling football game at Kahuku High against St. John Bosco on Saturday (“Kahuku stuns national champion,” Star-Advertiser, Sept. 17). Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. I was fortunate to attend the thrilling football game at Kahuku High against St. John Bosco on Saturday (“Kahuku stuns national champion,” Star-Advertiser, Sept. 17). As the opposing team members were introduced and ran onto the field, there was booing from some Kahuku families and fans sitting in the bleachers. I said to my friend, “This isn’t cool at all.” He agreed. To treat guests with something other than aloha and respect manifests poor parenting/role models. There was no such behavior from the other side. Debbie Aldrich Haleiwa EXPRESS YOURSELF The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor. >> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number. >> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813 >> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter Previous Story Off The News: New venue for Maui Invitational