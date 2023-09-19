Letter: Booing has no place in local football stands

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

I was fortunate to attend the thrilling football game at Kahuku High against St. John Bosco on Saturday (“Kahuku stuns national champion,” Star-Advertiser, Sept. 17). As the opposing team members were introduced and ran onto the field, there was booing from some Kahuku families and fans sitting in the bleachers. I said to my friend, “This isn’t cool at all.” He agreed.

To treat guests with something other than aloha and respect manifests poor parenting/role models. There was no such behavior from the other side.

Debbie Aldrich

Haleiwa

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter