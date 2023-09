Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The Honolulu Authority for Rapid Transportation (HART) overpromises and underdelivers again (“$580M surplus awaits at rail’s end,” Star-Advertiser, Sept. 16).

However, Rick Keene, HART’s deputy executive director, has given HART some wiggle room by cautioning that these expected monies are only roughly forecast, saying, “Granted, the forecast changes regularly.”

I have to agree. Everything HART forecasts does change regularly and it’s usually for the worse.

Fool me once, shame on you. Fool me 50 times, shame on me. Unfortunately, many will be fooled again.

Bert Oshiro

Hawaii Kai

