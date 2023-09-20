Avid Honolulu gardener Jeff Pang extols a plant-based diet
By John Berger jberger@staradvertiser.com
Today
Updated 11:17 a.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM
Jeff Pang is an avid gardener and advocate of eating a healthy vegetable-based diet. He grows spices, fruits and vegetables in his yard and is active in sharing his produce, seeds, cuttings and knowledge with other people.
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM
Jeff Pang’s home is surrounded by edible plants, which has led him to eat healthier “because you can’t give it all away.” Pang inspects his katuk tree.