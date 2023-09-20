comscore Restaurant-based programs feed seniors’ social lives | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Every act of aloha counts. Click here to DONATE to the MAUI RELIEF Fund.
Features

Restaurant-based programs feed seniors’ social lives

  • By Kathy McCormack / Associated Press
  • Today
  • Updated 10:56 a.m.
  • ASSOCIATED PRESS Waitress Kelly Houde fills coffee cups for older diners having a meal as part of the Meals on Wheels “Dine Out Club” at the White Birch Cafe.

    ASSOCIATED PRESS

    Waitress Kelly Houde fills coffee cups for older diners having a meal as part of the Meals on Wheels “Dine Out Club” at the White Birch Cafe.

  • ASSOCIATED PRESS / AUG. 16 In some states, it’s worked well to give struggling restaurants federal and state funds set aside to feed older adults. Debbie LaBarre, left, and her sister Suzanne Marchand enjoy a restaurant breakfast as part of the Meals on Wheels “Dine Out Club” at the White Birch Eatery in Goffstown, N.H.

    ASSOCIATED PRESS / AUG. 16

    In some states, it’s worked well to give struggling restaurants federal and state funds set aside to feed older adults. Debbie LaBarre, left, and her sister Suzanne Marchand enjoy a restaurant breakfast as part of the Meals on Wheels “Dine Out Club” at the White Birch Eatery in Goffstown, N.H.

Give some of the federal and state money set aside to feed seniors to struggling restaurants and have them provide balanced meals with more choices, flexible timing and a judgment-free setting that can help seniors get together to chat and stem loneliness. Read more

Previous Story
K-Drama: New plaque honors those who fought for liberty

Scroll Up