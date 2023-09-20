comscore Affordable rental project and 2 preschools break ground | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Affordable rental project and 2 preschools break ground

  • By Ian Bauer ibauer@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:52 p.m.
    The City and County of Honolulu, Hawaii Housing Finance and Development Corp., Kobayashi Group and Ahe Group held a groundbreaking and blessing ceremony Tuesday for Parkway Village at Kapolei, a mixed-use development that will create 405 affordable rental units and two on-site preschools.

Oo sticks, wielded by Lt. Gov. Sylvia Luke, Mayor Rick Blangiardi and an assortment of bankers, developers and other local officials, broke ground Tuesday on a $199 million affordable rental project offering two on-site preschools in Kapolei. Read more

