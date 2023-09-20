comscore Firefighters were away from fire scene for 42 minutes, Maui lawyers say | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Firefighters were away from fire scene for 42 minutes, Maui lawyers say

  • By Peter Boylan pboylan@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:26 p.m.
Five firefighters who fought the Aug. 8 Lahaina fire left the scene that day after nearly eight hours containing the blaze so Maui Electric Co. workers could repair downed utility poles and power lines, one of the firefighters and a Maui County attorney said. Read more

