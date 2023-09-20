comscore Testifiers blast Green and Chang for water decisions after Lahaina fire | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Testifiers blast Green and Chang for water decisions after Lahaina fire

  • By Timothy Hurley thurley@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:38 p.m.
  Dawn Chang

    STAR-ADVERTISER

    Dawn Chang

  Kaleo Manuel, center, spoke with supporters inside the Kalanimoku building during a rally advocating for the state water deputy in Honolulu. Manuel was first deputy of the Commission on Water Resource Management before being reassigned after the Maui wildfires.

    JAMM AQUINO / AUG. 17

    Kaleo Manuel, center, spoke with supporters inside the Kalanimoku building during a rally advocating for the state water deputy in Honolulu. Manuel was first deputy of the Commission on Water Resource Management before being reassigned after the Maui wildfires.

Deputy Director Kaleo Manuel, who served as the commission’s executive director, received overwhelming support from a standing-room-only crowd that spilled out of the state Department of Land and Natural Resources boardroom in Honolulu. Read more

