Letter: Better design needed for Ala Wai bridge

I enjoyed reading the commentaries in Tuesday’s edition by Kanekoa Crabbe, Maureen Dowd and Cal Thomas. They were all very thoughtful and well-written. Read more

What caught my interest even more was the letter by Phil Alencastre regarding the proposed Ala Wai bridge (“Ala Wai Bridge may be too costly to maintain,” Star-Advertiser, Sept. 19).

I agree. We do not need a monstrosity built that most assuredly will need constant maintenance and go way over budget.

The Anahulu Stream bridge in Haleiwa is a work of art, and historic at that.

Can’t we look at a more tasteful design like that? A beautiful, low crossover is what should result from all this time, money and discussion invested.

The Anahulu design is certainly more worthy of ongoing consideration and would be beautiful, and not another Honolulu eyesore.

Mary J. Culvyhouse

Kaneohe

