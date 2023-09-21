Letter: Lahaina banyan tree makes news in Philly

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Mahalo nui loa for the nice article on the Lahaina banyan tree beginning to sprout leaves again after all the love and hard work of those taking care of the tree (“Lahaina banyan tree sprouting new leaves,” Star-Advertiser, Sept. 19). Maui is coming back!

Here in Philadelphia, it was on the local news.

Dolores Treffeisen

Philadelphia

