comscore Letter: Lahaina banyan tree makes news in Philly | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Every act of aloha counts. Click here to DONATE to the MAUI RELIEF Fund.
Editorial | Letters

Letter: Lahaina banyan tree makes news in Philly

  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

Mahalo nui loa for the nice article on the Lahaina banyan tree beginning to sprout leaves again after all the love and hard work of those taking care of the tree (“Lahaina banyan tree sprouting new leaves,” Star-Advertiser, Sept. 19). Maui is coming back! Read more

Previous Story
Editorial: Cut numbers of destructive deer

Scroll Up