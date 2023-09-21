comscore After 35 years, Nam Fong will close Sunday | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
After 35 years, Nam Fong will close Sunday

  • By Linsey Dower ldower@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:33 p.m.
  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM Dylan Tsun, owner of Nam Fong, moved a tray of shoyu chicken to the front of the shop. The Chinese meat shop at 1029 Maunakea St. will officially close its doors Sunday.

    Dylan Tsun, owner of Nam Fong, moved a tray of shoyu chicken to the front of the shop. The Chinese meat shop at 1029 Maunakea St. will officially close its doors Sunday.

On Wednesday morning, workers at Chinatown’s Nam Fong were racing to keep up with orders from a steady stream of customers wanting to place their final takeout orders from the Chinese meat shop before it closed on Sunday. Read more

