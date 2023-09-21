Maui County announces first residential reentry zone

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Maui County late Wednesday announced reentry procedures for Lahaina residents to access properties in the restricted disaster zone that have been off-limits in the aftermath of the Aug. 8 firestorm, which killed at least 97 people and destroyed more than 2,200 properties. Read more

Maui County late Wednesday announced reentry procedures for Lahaina residents to access properties in the restricted disaster zone that have been off-limits in the aftermath of the Aug. 8 firestorm, which killed at least 97 people and destroyed more than 2,200 properties.

Lahaina property owners and residents for the area along Kaniau Road will be allowed in from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday and Tuesday as long as they have vehicle passes, which will be available from Saturday through Sunday at the Lahaina Civic Center, the county said in a news release.

Two vehicle passes per dwelling will be allowed but drivers will be stopped at a checkpoint to gain entry.

County officials have been warning about potentially toxic air from wildfire and optional personal protective equipment kits will be provided when vehicle passes are distributed.

The first official entries into Lahaina follow demands from residents more than a month after the deadliest U.S. wildfire in over a century.

County officials said the first residents and property owners will be offered water, shade, washing stations, portable toilets, medical and mental health care, MauiBus transportation from local hotel shelters and language assistance.

To access the area, residents or owners must provide documentation that can include:

>> A property deed or title in their name.

>> Utility bills such as electricity, water, or gas bills that are addressed to their name at the property address. They should be “recent and show consistent usage.”

>> Property tax records from the county’s Real Property Tax office, which are available at www.mauipropertytax.com.

>> A lease agreement with the renter’s name, landlord’s name and property address.

>> A valid Hawaii driver’s license with current address.

>> Vehicle registration at the property address.

>> Voter registration with a Lahaina address to confirm residency.

>> Financial statements sent to the Lahaina address, especially over “time.”

For full safety details, visit www.mauirecovers.org. For air quality information, visit https://health.hawaii.gov/mauiwildfires/. County of Maui Department of Water Supply Unsafe Water Advisory remains in effect. For water advisory, visit https://www.mauicounty.gov.