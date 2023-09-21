comscore Maui County announces first residential reentry zone | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Maui County announces first residential reentry zone

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 12:56 a.m.

Maui County late Wednesday announced reentry procedures for Lahaina residents to access properties in the restricted disaster zone that have been off-limits in the aftermath of the Aug. 8 firestorm, which killed at least 97 people and destroyed more than 2,200 properties. Read more

