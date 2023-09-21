Planned Lahaina visits divide survivors

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM
Kahu Glenn Kamaka, who serves as a religious leader at Kahana Door of Faith Church, escaped the Lahaina fire with just the clothes on his back.
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM
Kahu Glenn Kamaka read Revelation 3:10 inside Kahana Door of Faith Church on Wednesday. Kamaka wants to see what is left of the unit at the Opukea at Lahaina Condominiums that he shared with his girlfriend, Elaine Sumibcay. “A lot of us want to grieve. Most of us need to grieve. There’s no closure. No, not yet,” Kamaka said.