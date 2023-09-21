comscore Planned Lahaina visits divide survivors | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Planned Lahaina visits divide survivors

  • By Dan Nakaso dnakaso@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:54 a.m.
  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM Kahu Glenn Kamaka, who serves as a religious leader at Kahana Door of Faith Church, escaped the Lahaina fire with just the clothes on his back.

  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM Kahu Glenn Kamaka read Revelation 3:10 inside Kahana Door of Faith Church on Wednesday. Kamaka wants to see what is left of the unit at the Opukea at Lahaina Condominiums that he shared with his girlfriend, Elaine Sumibcay. “A lot of us want to grieve. Most of us need to grieve. There’s no closure. No, not yet,” Kamaka said.

Maui County plans to let some survivors back into the devastated historic Lahaina fire area Monday and Tuesday, but evacuees have mixed feelings about what they’ll see and how they’ll feel. Read more

