Editorial | Letters

Letter: Green's UN address should inspire action

Today Updated 12:05 a.m.

Kudos to Gov. Josh Green for giving Hawaii dignity and strength through words of encouragement, a calm demeanor and deliberate action in the face of one of the worst natural disasters to befall the United States: the Lahaina wildfire.

Beautifully expressed, his address to the United Nations deserves serious attention and immediate positive action by the entire world ("Lahaina disaster fueled by climate change, Gov. Green to tell UN," Star-Advertiser, Sept. 17).

Olivia Yule
Waikiki