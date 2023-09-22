Letter: Green’s UN address should inspire action

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Kudos to Gov. Josh Green for giving Hawaii dignity and strength through words of encouragement, a calm demeanor and deliberate action in the face of one of the worst natural disasters to befall the United States: the Lahaina wildfire. Read more

Beautifully expressed, his address to the United Nations deserves serious attention and immediate positive action by the entire world (“Lahaina disaster fueled by climate change, Gov. Green to tell UN,” Star-Advertiser, Sept. 17).

Olivia Yule

Waikiki

