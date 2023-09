Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

It looks like a win-win: an affordable rental housing project that comes with two on-site preschools.

The Parkway Village in Kapolei broke ground on Tuesday. It will have 405 affordable rental units for tenants earning 30% to 60% of the area median income.

Six preschool classrooms will be operated by Kamehameha School and Partners in Development Foundation.

That means the parents can work while their young keiki get an enriched education close to home — a win-win, especially in high-cost Hawaii, where parents have to work extra hard to make ends meet.