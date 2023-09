Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The wheels of justice are turning much too slowly against Mitchel Miyashiro, but at least they finally seem to be moving.

The 46-year-old pleaded no contest on Wednesday to driving without a valid driver’s license on Jan. 5 — just weeks before he was arrested for the Feb. 15 fatal hit-and-run of McKinley High Schooler, Sara Yara, 16.

Miyashiro, who has never seen jail time despite being cited for 164 traffic violations and crimes, now faces up to a year in jail and a $2,000 fine for the driver’s license misdemeanor, when sentenced on Jan. 10. This week’s presiding judge spoke for many, in telling Miyashiro: “You should be prepared to turn yourself in to jail.”

Charges have yet been filed in Yara’s death, pending an investigation that could take up to a year. Those slow-turning wheels of justice.