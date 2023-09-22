comscore Passes to Maui disaster zone now available | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Passes to Maui disaster zone now available

  • By Christie Wilson cwilson@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:10 p.m.
    Today is the first day those with verified ties to the first residential zone in Lahaina will be able to get vehicle passes to reenter the area starting Monday. Above, a view of Lahaina on Wednesday.

Thirty-six street addresses are included in the first residential zone to reopen to property owners and residents who will be able to see for themselves the destruction left behind by the deadly Aug. 8 Lahaina wildfire. Read more

