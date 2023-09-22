Passes to Maui disaster zone now available
- By Christie Wilson cwilson@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 11:10 p.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
-
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM
Today is the first day those with verified ties to the first residential zone in Lahaina will be able to get vehicle passes to reenter the area starting Monday. Above, a view of Lahaina on Wednesday.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree