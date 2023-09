Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

I’m a bit perplexed as to why the State Art Museum (affectionately HISAM) needs a name change (“Hawaii State Art Museum renames itself Capitol Modern,” Star-Advertiser, Top News, Sept. 21). If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it.

But the Capital Modern Museum seems awkward (CaMo?). If you must change the name, how about Hawaii Modern Museum? Then we could at least call it HiMoM.

Bob Oaks

Kakaako

