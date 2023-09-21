Hawaii State Art Museum renames itself Capitol Modern

The Hawaii State Art Museum, long known as “HiSAM,” has announced a name change to Capitol Modern.

“Think of this as a reintroduction to your modern art museum,” said the museum in an email blast. “Our new name better reflects our location in Honolulu’s historic Capitol District and the vibrant modern art experience that has engaged the community for over two decades.

The museum, part of the State Foundation on Culture and the Arts’ Art in Public Places Programs, is dedicated to presenting the largest and finest collection of works by contemporary Hawaii artists while honoring and inspiring artistic excellence and promoting education and cultural enrichment, according to its own description online.

“As we evolve into our third decade, we remain a small gallery with a big responsibility – to serve all of Hawaii by presenting an evolving and comprehensive portrait of our Islands,” said the museum in its announcement titled “Goodbye HiSAM, Hello Capitol Modern.”

Admission to the museum at 250 S. Hotel St. is free from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday to Saturday.

More information is available at capitolmodern.org.