Officials update Lahaina residents on housing, air and water quality
By Christie Wilson cwilson@staradvertiser.com
Today
Updated 1:03 a.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM
Maria Linz, second from right, and Carmela Garcia, right, assisted people before Friday’s community information meeting at the Lahaina Civic Center began.
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM
Some of Friday’s speakers included Col. Jesse Curry, Army Corps of Engineers, left; John Oliver and Dr. Kenneth Fink of the state Department of Health; Darryl Oliveira, Maui Emergency Management Agency; Josiah Nishita, Office of Recovery; Lahaina Advisory Team members Rick Nava, Kim Ball and Archie Kalepa; and Mayor Richard Bissen. Also seated at far right is Leonard “Junya” Nakoa III.