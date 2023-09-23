comscore Officials update Lahaina residents on housing, air and water quality | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Officials update Lahaina residents on housing, air and water quality

  • By Christie Wilson cwilson@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 1:03 a.m.
    CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Maria Linz, second from right, and Carmela Garcia, right, assisted people before Friday’s community information meeting at the Lahaina Civic Center began.

    CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Some of Friday’s speakers included Col. Jesse Curry, Army Corps of Engineers, left; John Oliver and Dr. Kenneth Fink of the state Department of Health; Darryl Oliveira, Maui Emergency Management Agency; Josiah Nishita, Office of Recovery; Lahaina Advisory Team members Rick Nava, Kim Ball and Archie Kalepa; and Mayor Richard Bissen. Also seated at far right is Leonard “Junya” Nakoa III.

Maui Mayor Richard Bissen cautioned a crowd of more than 600 during a community meeting Friday night at the Lahaina Civic Center that it would be a “fair estimate” of 18 months to two years before those who lost homes in the deadly Aug. 8 wildfire could begin to rebuild. Read more

Passes to Maui disaster zone now available

