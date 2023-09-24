comscore Editorial: UH’s Lassner sets example to follow | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Our View

Editorial: UH’s Lassner sets example to follow

  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@ STARADVERTISER.COM UH President David Lassner spoke at commencement on May 14, 2022.

    UH President David Lassner spoke at commencement on May 14, 2022.

Anyone who remembers the years of tumult at the top at the University of Hawaii, circa 2001 to 2013, will appreciate UH President David Lassner’s 10-plus years at the helm starting in 2013. Read more

