UH President David Lassner to retire at end of 2024 | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

UH President David Lassner to retire at end of 2024

  • By Esme M. Infante einfante@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:28 p.m.
  University of Hawaii President David Lassner — seen speaking at graduation ceremonies at Stan Sheriff Center — has served since July 2014 as UH's 15th president.

    CRAIG T. KOJIMA / MAY 2022

    University of Hawaii President David Lassner — seen speaking at graduation ceremonies at Stan Sheriff Center — has served since July 2014 as UH’s 15th president.

University of Hawaii President David Lassner announced Tuesday that after serving as head of the state’s 10-campus public-­education system for more than 10 years, he will retire “at the end of 2024,” and said the decision is “both personal and professional.” Read more

