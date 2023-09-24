comscore Some autistic children are using a controversial method to communicate | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Some autistic children are using a controversial method to communicate

  • By Pat Gee pgee@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:55 a.m.
    Ryan Edghill-Pearson rides with Norm Sparks.

    Ryan Edghill-Pearson, an autistic student, uses the Spelling to Communicate method with his trainer Renee Dieperink.

    Ryan Edghill-Pearson types on a keyboard, using the Spelling to Communicate method to express himself.

    Ryan Edghill-Pearson works with his trainer Renee Dieperink.

For most of his 15 years, Ryan Edghill-Pearson was trapped in a prison of silence like many people with autism — he couldn’t speak. Read more

