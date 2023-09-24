comscore Surviving Lahaina artifacts remain at risk | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Every act of aloha counts. Click here to DONATE to the MAUI RELIEF Fund.
Hawaii News

Surviving Lahaina artifacts remain at risk

  • By Timothy Hurley thurley@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:54 a.m.
  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / AUG. 28 The historic Baldwin Home Museum, seen from Hotel Street in Lahaina, was gutted in the Aug. 8 wildfire. According to the Lahaina Restoration Foundation, it was the oldest missionary home on Maui, built between 1834 and 1835.

    CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / AUG. 28

    The historic Baldwin Home Museum, seen from Hotel Street in Lahaina, was gutted in the Aug. 8 wildfire. According to the Lahaina Restoration Foundation, it was the oldest missionary home on Maui, built between 1834 and 1835.

  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / AUG. 12 One of the many artifacts lost in the now-gutted Old Lahaina Courthouse, which housed the Lahaina Heritage Museum, is an original flag of the Hawaiian kingdom. The flag was last flown in 1898 when it was replaced with the American flag.

    CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / AUG. 12

    One of the many artifacts lost in the now-gutted Old Lahaina Courthouse, which housed the Lahaina Heritage Museum, is an original flag of the Hawaiian kingdom. The flag was last flown in 1898 when it was replaced with the American flag.

Most of Lahaina’s surviving historical and cultural artifacts remain buried under ash and debris a month and a half after a horrific wildfire ravaged the center of the historic town. Read more

Previous Story
Lahaina residents brace for what they will find in burn zone
Next Story
Hawaii Real Estate Sales: Aug.7-Aug. 11, 2023

Scroll Up