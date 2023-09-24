Surviving Lahaina artifacts remain at risk

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / AUG. 28
The historic Baldwin Home Museum, seen from Hotel Street in Lahaina, was gutted in the Aug. 8 wildfire. According to the Lahaina Restoration Foundation, it was the oldest missionary home on Maui, built between 1834 and 1835.
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / AUG. 12
One of the many artifacts lost in the now-gutted Old Lahaina Courthouse, which housed the Lahaina Heritage Museum, is an original flag of the Hawaiian kingdom. The flag was last flown in 1898 when it was replaced with the American flag.