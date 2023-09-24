comscore Before and after: Many Lahaina landmarks, historic sites lost in Maui fire | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Before and after: Many Lahaina landmarks, historic sites lost in Maui fire

  • By Diane S. W. Lee dlee@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 1:14 a.m.
  COURTESY LAHAINA RESTORATION FOUNDATION / UNDATED AND AUGUST 2023 The Old Lahaina Prison is pictured before, left, and after, right, the Aug. 8, 2023, wildfire tore through Lahaina. The prison once housed rowdy sailors and unruly natives.

    COURTESY LAHAINA RESTORATION FOUNDATION / UNDATED AND AUGUST 2023

    The Old Lahaina Prison is pictured before, left, and after, right, the Aug. 8, 2023, wildfire tore through Lahaina. The prison once housed rowdy sailors and unruly natives.

  BISHOP MUSEUM ARCHIVES / 1965 The Old Lahaina Prison, which housed rowdy prisoners and unruly natives, is shown in 1965. Two years later, the Lahaina Restoration Foundation through a public-private partnership, transformed the deteriorating prison into an outdoor museum and botanical garden. Reprinted by the Honolulu Star-Advertiser with permission from the Bishop Museum Archives.

    BISHOP MUSEUM ARCHIVES / 1965

    The Old Lahaina Prison, which housed rowdy prisoners and unruly natives, is shown in 1965. Two years later, the Lahaina Restoration Foundation through a public-private partnership, transformed the deteriorating prison into an outdoor museum and botanical garden. Reprinted by the Honolulu Star-Advertiser with permission from the Bishop Museum Archives.

  BISHOP MUSEUM ARCHIVES / 1930 The Old Lahaina Courthouse, left, and the King Kamehameha III Elementary School are seen in 1930. The courthouse burned down and the school was damaged beyond repair following the Aug. 8, 2023, wildfire that swept through Lahaina. Reprinted by the Honolulu Star-Advertiser with permission from the Bishop Museum Archives.

    BISHOP MUSEUM ARCHIVES / 1930

    The Old Lahaina Courthouse, left, and the King Kamehameha III Elementary School are seen in 1930. The courthouse burned down and the school was damaged beyond repair following the Aug. 8, 2023, wildfire that swept through Lahaina. Reprinted by the Honolulu Star-Advertiser with permission from the Bishop Museum Archives.

  BISHOP MUSEUM ARCHIVES / OCTOBER 1960 The Baldwin Home, right and middle, and the Masters' Reading Room, left, are seen in Lahaina in October 1960. This image was taken from the corner of Front and Dickenson Streets prior to restoration work by the Lahaina Restoration Foundation. Reprinted by the Honolulu Star-Advertiser with permission from the Bishop Museum Archives.

    BISHOP MUSEUM ARCHIVES / OCTOBER 1960

    The Baldwin Home, right and middle, and the Masters’ Reading Room, left, are seen in Lahaina in October 1960. This image was taken from the corner of Front and Dickenson Streets prior to restoration work by the Lahaina Restoration Foundation. Reprinted by the Honolulu Star-Advertiser with permission from the Bishop Museum Archives.

The Aug. 8 wildfire that tore through Lahaina destroyed more than a dozen cultural landmarks and historic structures. View an interactive of before and after images featuring some of the historic sites lost in the inferno. Read more

