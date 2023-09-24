comscore Toppled Waikiki Gandhi statue prompts concern amid acts of vandalism | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Every act of aloha counts. Click here to DONATE to the MAUI RELIEF Fund.
Hawaii News

Toppled Waikiki Gandhi statue prompts concern amid acts of vandalism

  • By Linsey Dower ldower@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:54 a.m.
  • COURTESY GANDHI INTERNATIONAL INSTITUTE FOR PEACE The Mahatma Gandhi statue in Waikiki was found toppled over the morning of Aug. 8.

    COURTESY GANDHI INTERNATIONAL INSTITUTE FOR PEACE

    The Mahatma Gandhi statue in Waikiki was found toppled over the morning of Aug. 8.

  • COURTESY GANDHI INTERNATIONAL INSTITUTE FOR PEACE The Mahatma Gandhi statue in Waikiki before it was found fallen on Aug. 8.

    COURTESY GANDHI INTERNATIONAL INSTITUTE FOR PEACE

    The Mahatma Gandhi statue in Waikiki before it was found fallen on Aug. 8.

  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / 2017 Raj Kumar is founder of the Gandhi International Institute for Peace.

    CRAIG T. KOJIMA / 2017

    Raj Kumar is founder of the Gandhi International Institute for Peace.

The statue of spiritual and political leader Mahatma Gandhi that stood in Waikiki was found toppled on the morning of Aug. 8, but there are differing views on what may have happened to it. Read more

Previous Story
Lahaina residents brace for what they will find in burn zone
Next Story
Hawaii Real Estate Sales: Aug.7-Aug. 11, 2023

Scroll Up