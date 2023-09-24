comscore David Shapiro: Zeal for public service defined Lassner at University of Hawaii | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Every act of aloha counts. Click here to DONATE to the MAUI RELIEF Fund.
Hawaii News | Volcanic Ash

David Shapiro: Zeal for public service defined Lassner at University of Hawaii

  • By David Shapiro, Special to the Star-Advertiser
  • Today
  • Updated 12:54 a.m.
  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM University of Hawaii President David Lassner speaks on May 17, 2021.

    CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM

    University of Hawaii President David Lassner speaks on May 17, 2021.

University of Hawaii President David Lassner made known he’ll retire at the end of 2024 in his usual low-key manner: an email to the Board of Regents. Read more

Previous Story
Lahaina residents brace for what they will find in burn zone
Next Story
Hawaii Real Estate Sales: Aug.7-Aug. 11, 2023

Scroll Up