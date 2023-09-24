David Shapiro: Zeal for public service defined Lassner at University of Hawaii
- By David Shapiro, Special to the Star-Advertiser
-
Today
- Updated 12:54 a.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
-
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM
University of Hawaii President David Lassner speaks on May 17, 2021.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree