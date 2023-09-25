Sports | TV Radio Television and radio – September 25, 2023 Today Updated 9:32 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! Listings are for Oceanic and Hawaiian Telcom analog/digital. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. On the air Listings are for Oceanic and Hawaiian Telcom analog/digital. *—premium station. **—retelecast. ***—delayed. Check your TV guide for latest updates. TODAY TIME TV CH HT BASEBALL: MLB Diamondbacks at White Sox 1:30 p.m. MLBN NA/208 95 Padres at Giants 3:30 p.m. FS1 NA/214 75 Rangers at Angels 3:30 p.m. BSW 20/226 81* Padres at Giants 3:45 p.m. PADS NA/230 NA FOOTBALL: NFL Eagles at Buccaneers 1:15 p.m. KITV 4 4 Rams at Bengals 2 p.m. ESPN NA/222 70 Rams at Bengals 2:15 p.m. ESPN2 NA/224 74 HOCKEY: NHL PRESEASON Senators at Maple Leafs 1 p.m. NHLN NA/240 93* SOCCER College Men: Denver at Pittsburgh 1 p.m. ACC NA/251 261 TENNIS ATP Zhuhai, Chengdu; WTA Tokyo midnight TENNIS NA/243 84* ATP Zhuhai, Chengdu; WTA Tokyo 4 p.m. TENNIS NA/243 84* Tuesday TIME TV CH HT BASEBALL: MLB Dodgers at Rockies 9 a.m. MLBN NA/208 95 Dodgers at Rockies 9 a.m. SNLA NA/217 NA Cubs at Braves 1 p.m. TBS 28/551 121 Dodgers at Rockies 2:30 p.m. SNLA NA/217 NA Regional Coverage 3:30 p.m. MLBN NA/208 95 Rangers at Angels 3:30 p.m. BSW 20/226 81* Padres at Giants 3:45 p.m. PADS NA/230 NA Astros at Mariners 4 p.m. TBS 28/551 121 BASKETBALL: WNBA PLAYOFFS, SEMIFINALS Game 2: Sun at Liberty 2 p.m. ESPN NA/222 70 Game 2: Wings at Aces 4 p.m. ESPN NA/222 70 HOCKEY: NHL PRESEASON Islanders at Rangers 1 p.m. NHLN NA/240 93* SOCCER Italian (B): Cosenza vs. Cremonese 6:15 a.m. FSP NA/231* NA Turkish: Istanbulspor vs. Galatasaray 7 a.m. BEIN NA/229 NA Italian (B): Venezia vs. Palermo 8:30 a.m. FSP NA/231* NA French: Lille vs. Stade de Reims 9 a.m. BEIN NA/229 NA Concacaf Olympic Playoff: Jamaica at Canada 1 p.m. CBSSN NA/247 83 College men: Michigan at Indiana 1 p.m. BIGTEN NA/248 79* Sudamericana: Corinthians vs. Fortaleza 2:20 p.m. BEIN NA/229 NA TENNIS ATP Zhuhai, Chengdu; WTA Tokyo midnight TENNIS NA/243 84* ATP Astana; WTA Tokyo 4 p.m. TENNIS NA/243 84* volleyball: high school girls OIA: Moanalua vs. Kahuku 7 p.m. SPCOC 16 NA RADIO Today TIME STATION MLB: Diamondbacks at Yankees 6:25 a.m. 1500-AM NFL: Eagles at Buccaneers 1:15 p.m. 92.7-FM/1420-AM NFL: Rams at Bengals 2 p.m. 1500-AM Tuesday TIME STATION MLB: Yankees at Blue Jays 12:25 p.m. 92.7-FM/1420-AM MLB: Rangers at Angels 3 p.m. 95.1-FM/760-AM MLB: Padres at Giants 3:15 p.m. 1500-AM Previous Story NFL Islanders Next Story Scoreboard – September 25, 2023