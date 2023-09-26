comscore Kaiser clinics to offer COVID vaccines starting Wednesday | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Kaiser clinics to offer COVID vaccines starting Wednesday

  • By Nina Wu nwu@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
Kaiser Permanente Hawaii today announced that updated Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines will be available to members at most clinics statewide, starting Wednesday.

The vaccine is recommended by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for all Americans ages 6 months and older to protect against potentially serious outcomes of COVID-19 illness this fall and winter.

No appointment is required at most locations, Kaiser said, which are open 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday (closed from noon to 1 p.m.), unless otherwise noted.

The COVID vaccine is also available at some Kaiser locations Saturday mornings, with no appointment necessary.

“Vaccine supply may be limited initially, but Kaiser Permanente expects to have consistent supply in the coming weeks,” said Kaiser in a news release. “With the federal health emergency ended and the federal government no longer funding COVID vaccines, Kaiser Permanente is no longer administering the COVID-19 vaccine to non-members.”

Kaiser clinic hours and locations:

KAUAI

>> Lihue Clinic, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. (closed noon to 1 p.m.) weekdays. Vaccine not yet available for ages 6 months to 4 years old.

OAHU

>> Hawaii Kai Clinic, 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. (closed noon to 1 p.m.) weekdays.

>> Honolulu Medical Office, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. (closed noon to 1 p.m.) weekdays and 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays (walk-in, no appointment required).

>> Kailua Clinic, 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. (closed noon to 1 p.m.) weekdays.

>> Koolau Medical Office, 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. (closed noon to 1 p.m.) weekdays and 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays (drive-thru, no appointment required).

>> Mapunapuna Medical Office, 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. (closed noon to 1 p.m.) weekdays

>> Waipio Medical Office, 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. (closed noon to 1 p.m.) weekdays and 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays (walk-in, no appointment required).

>> West Oahu Medical Office, 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. (closed noon to 1 p.m.) weekdays.

MAUI

>> Maui Lani Medical Office, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. (closed noon to 1 p.m.) weekdays and 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays (walk-in, no appointment required). For members ages 6 months to 4 years old, vaccines are available 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. weekdays by appointment only; call 1-833-833-3333.

HAWAII ISLAND

>> Kona Medical Office, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. (closed noon to 1 p.m.) weekdays.

>> Hilo Clinic, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. (closed noon to 1 p.m.) weekdays.

Kaiser said the updated COVID-19 vaccine will be covered as routine vaccinations provided by members’ plan benefits when administered at a Kaiser Permanente facility.

Visit kp.org or call 1-833-833-3333 for more information.

