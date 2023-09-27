comscore Man, 35, accused of threatening teen, arrested in Ewa Beach | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Every act of aloha counts. Click here to DONATE to the MAUI RELIEF Fund.
Top News

Man, 35, accused of threatening teen, arrested in Ewa Beach

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
Honolulu Star-Advertiser logo
Unlimited access to premium stories for as low as $12.95 /mo.
Get It Now

A 35-year-old man was arrested this morning after he threatened an 18-year-old man in Ewa Beach.

Police said that the two were involved in an argument at about 10:15 a.m. when the older man threatened the younger man with a dangerous instrument.

Police said the suspect was found and arrested about a half hour later on suspicion of first-degree terroristic threatening.

The suspect remains in custody, pending investigation.

Comments (0)

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Previous Story
Breanna Stewart edges Alyssa Thomas and A’ja Wilson for WNBA MVP award

Click here to view ongoing news coverage of the Maui wildfires. Sign up for our free e-newsletter to get the latest news delivered to your inbox. Download the Honolulu Star-Advertiser mobile app to stay on top of breaking news coverage.

Be the first to know
Get web push notifications from Star-Advertiser when the next breaking story happens — it's FREE! You just need a supported web browser.
Subscribe for this feature
Looking Back

Scroll Up