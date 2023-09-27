Pedestrian dies in pre-dawn crash in Lihue

Kauai police reported that an unidentified female pedestrian was fatally struck before dawn today by a truck allegedly driven by a 34-year-old Kapaa woman in Lihue.

Police and the Kauai Fire Department were called at about 4:50 a.m. to the scene of a traffic crash near mile marker 2.5 on Kapule Highway in Lihue.

Police said, according to a preliminary report, a woman was walking in the middle of the northbound lane of Kapule Highway when she was struck by the driver of a Ford E350 box truck.

The unidentified woman was pronounced dead at the scene by American Medical Response personnel. The driver was uninjured.

Police closed Kapule Highway between Ahukini Road and Kuhio Highway for about two hours while police investigated.

Once the woman is identified and her next of kin is notified, police will update the public.

Speed and alcohol do not appear to be factors, police said.

The investigation remains ongoing.

This is Kauai’s third traffic-related fatality this year.