Letter: Jobs, the economy and saving Lahaina’s history

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Regarding “Historic losses (in Lahaina)” (Star-Advertiser, Sept. 24): America’s “Can Do!” spirit helped win World War II in 1945. In 1969, NASA put a man on the moon.

Right now, jobs and their economic impact are needed, while what remains of Lahaina’s history is almost lost.

Presently, the Falls of Clyde four-masted ship has a dismal future. Rather than destroy yet more history, why not, “Can Do!”? Marine engineers can rethink the ship’s predicament. There must be a way to get it to Maui.

Environmentally sensitive restoration has a chance to shine. This would be a learning experience related to historic preservation and the Hawaiian kingdom’s capital. And admission to the ship and museum could provide revenue for Lahaina.

Our royal ties with Scotland might lead to renewed interest. The history of the Falls of Clyde is worth another look, rather than a dismissive scuttling.

Perhaps she was always meant for Lahaina rather than Honolulu Harbor.

“Can Do!”

Merrie Carol Grain-Norris

Manoa

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter