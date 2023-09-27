Sports | TV Radio Television and radio – September 27, 2023 Today Updated 10:41 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! Listings are for Oceanic and Hawaiian Telcom analog/digital. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. On the air Listings are for Oceanic and Hawaiian Telcom analog/digital. *—premium station. **—retelecast. ***—delayed. Check your TV guide for latest updates. TODAY TIME TV CH HT Australian Rules Football: AFL Women’s Premiership Geelong Cats vs. Melbourne Demons 10 p.m. FSP NA/231* NA BASEBALL: MLB Diamondbacks at White Sox 8 a.m. MLBN NA/208 95 Dodgers at Rockies 2:30 p.m. SNLA NA/217 NA Regional coverage 3:30 p.m. MLBN NA/208 95 Rangers at Angels 3:30 p.m. BSW 20/226 81* Bowling: pba PBA League Elias Cup, Finals 2 p.m. FS1 NA/214 75 HOCKEY: NHL PRESEASON Sabres at Maple Leafs 12:30 p.m. NHLN NA/240 93* Sharks at Ducks 4 p.m. BSSC 31/228 82* Kings at Golden Knights 4 p.m. NHLN NA/240 93* SOCCER Turkish: Adana Demirspor vs. Besiktas 7 a.m. BEIN NA/229 NA Italian (B): Como vs. Sampdoria 8:30 a.m. FSP NA/231* NA Scottish Cup: Rangers vs. Livingston 9 a.m. CBSSN NA/247 83 Sudamericana: LDU Quito vs. Defensa y Justicia noon BEIN NA/229 NA Carib. Cup: Harbour View at S.V. Robinhood 2 p.m. FS2 NA/241* 76* U.S. Open Cup: Inter Miami vs. Houston 2:30 p.m. CBSSN NA/247 83 U.S. Open Cup: Inter Miami vs. Houston*** 4:30 p.m. KFVE NA/22 13 TENNIS ATP Astana; WTA Tokyo midnight TENNIS NA/243 84* Astana, Beijing, Tokyo, Ningbo 4 p.m. TENNIS NA/243 84* Volleyball: college women Maryland at Rutgers noon BIGTEN NA/248 79* Texas A&M at Florida 1 p.m. ESPNU NA/221* 73 Louisville at Notre Dame 1 p.m. ACC NA/251 261 Auburn at Arkansas 2 p.m. SEC NA/220 262 Wisconsin at Ohio State 2 p.m. BIGTEN NA/248 79* THURSDAY TIME TV CH HT BASEBALL: MLB Regional coverage 7 a.m. MLBN NA/208 95 Cardinals at Brewers 10:10 a.m. MLBN NA/208 95 Regional coverage 1 p.m. MLBN NA/208 95 Dodgers at Rockies 2:40 p.m. SNLA NA/217 NA FOOTBALL: NFL Lions at Packers (streaming) 2:15 p.m. AMAZON PRIME FOOTBALL: COLLEGE Temple at Tulsa 1:30 p.m. ESPN NA/222 70 Middle Tennessee at Western Kentucky 1:30 p.m. CBSSN NA/247 83 Jacksonville State at Sam Houston 2 p.m. ESPNU NA/221 73 GOLF Live from the Ryder Cup 1 a.m. GOLF 30/216 86 Ryder Cup 7:30 p.m. USA 29/555 123 HOCKEY: NHL PRESEASON Red Wings at Capitals 1 p.m. NHLN NA/240 93* SOCCER Turkish: Fenerbahce vs. Basaksehir 6:55 a.m. BEIN NA/229 NA Italian: Genoa vs. Roma 8:45 a.m. CBSSN NA/247 83 Libertadores: Boca Juniors vs. Palmeiras 2:20 p.m. BEIN NA/229 NA College women: UC San Diego at Hawaii 7 p.m. SPCSP 12 89 TENNIS Astana, Beijing, Tokyo, Ningbo (cont.) midnight TENNIS NA/243 84* Astana, Beijing, Tokyo, Ningbo 4 p.m. TENNIS NA/243 84* VOLLEYBALL: COLLEGE WOMEN BYU at Texas 3 p.m. FS1 NA/214 75 VOLLEYBALL: KIF GIRLS Kapaa vs. Island School 5:30 p.m. SPCOC 16 NA Waimea vs. Kauai 7:30 p.m. SPCOC 16 NA RADIO Today TIME STATION MLB: Rangers at Angels 3 p.m. 95.1-FM/760-AM MLB: Yankees at Blue Jays 12:25 p.m. 1500-AM THURSDAY TIME STATION NFL: Lions at Packers 2:15 p.m. 1500-AM Previous Story UH LB Smith finally gets to display his ‘freaky’ athletic ability Next Story Scoreboard – September 27, 2023