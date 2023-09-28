Hawaii Department of Health reports new mpox case; first since November

The state Department of Health today reported one additional case of mpox in an Oahu resident — the first case of mpox diagnosed in the state since November.

Additionally, the National Wastewater Surveillance System reported intermittent detection of mpox virus in wastewater on Oahu, although none has been detected in the last two weeks, according to a DOH news release.

The new case brings the total number of cases reported in Hawaii since June 3, 2022, to 42, including four nonresidents. DOH continues to conduct contact tracing and follow up with all reported cases, the release said.

Those at higher risk of mpox infection are being advised to consider being vaccinated with two doses of the JYNNEOS vaccine, which is available statewide. Those at higher risk for mpox include:

>> Individuals who meet both the following criteria: gay, bisexual and other men and transgender people who have sex with men, and also have multiple or casual sex partners, such as through dating apps, or expect to have this mpox risk in the future;

>> People who have a sex partner in any of the categories described above;

>> Anyone with close contact in the last 14 days to a person with known or suspected mpox infection;

>> Persons with severely compromised immune systems;

>> Anyone in any of these categories who has received only one mpox vaccine dose.

DOH and healthcare providers in each county continue to vaccinate high-risk individuals. Find a provider offering the vaccine at health.hawaii.gov/mpox.