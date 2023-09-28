comscore Shooting incident in Slovak capital leaves 1 dead, 4 injured | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Shooting incident in Slovak capital leaves 1 dead, 4 injured

  • By Associated Press
  • Today
  • MICHAL SVITOK/TASR VIA AP Police officers check the scene of a shooting in the Dubravka neighborhood in Bratislava, Slovakia. A shooting incident early Thursday in the Slovak capital left one person dead and four others injured, officials said.

    MICHAL SVITOK/TASR VIA AP

    Police officers check the scene of a shooting in the Dubravka neighborhood in Bratislava, Slovakia. A shooting incident early Thursday in the Slovak capital left one person dead and four others injured, officials said.

BRATISLAVA, Slovakia >> A shooting incident early Thursday in the Slovak capital left one person dead and four others injured, officials said.

A 32-year-old man died and four other people were transported to hospitals with injuries, the rescue service in Bratislava said. The incident occurred in the Dubravka neighborhood after midnight on Thursday, police said.

Police spokesman Michal Szeiff told the local TASR news agency that officers arrived at the scene after receiving calls from people who reported gunshots and an explosion.

Police fired shots at one person, Szeiff said.

According to the news website aktuality.sk, a man opened fire from the window of an apartment building and was shot dead by police when he attacked them with a knife.

Police didn’t immediately give more details about the incident but said they were investigating.

