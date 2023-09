Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Kudos and mahalo to Mayor Rick Blangiardi for the new Chinatown surveillance cameras (“City installs new surveillance cameras,” Star-Advertiser, Sept. 26).

Finally, after years of neglect and lack of maintenance, residents and businesses can feel safer. Past administrations, beginning with Jeremy Harris, who promoted the first cameras, did not maintain the cameras. I trust Blangiardi will take a different path.

Unfortunately the ACLU’s Jongwook Kim doesn’t get it. This is what those of us living with crime in Chinatown, who have been mugged at noon on a workday by the police substation, who are afraid to leave their homes at night, have been waiting for.

It is time the law-abiding taxpayers get this protection so they can live life. For us it is not an invasion of privacy, but freedom. Free to leave our homes knowing there is a 24/7 police presence, a deterrence to the criminals and others who want to harm us.

Lynne Matusow

Chinatown

