Wildfires and weather spur change in Hokule‘a voyage
- By Linsey Dower ldower@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 12:05 a.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
-
VIDEO COURTESY POLYNESIAN VOYAGING SOCIETY
The Hokule'a has made a major change to its sail plan with an unexpected return home to Hawaii in late December in the wake of the devastating fires on Maui.
