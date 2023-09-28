comscore Wildfires and weather spur change in Hokule‘a voyage | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Wildfires and weather spur change in Hokule‘a voyage

  • By Linsey Dower ldower@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

  • VIDEO COURTESY POLYNESIAN VOYAGING SOCIETY

    The Hokule'a has made a major change to its sail plan with an unexpected return home to Hawaii in late December in the wake of the devastating fires on Maui.

As a result of the Maui wildfires, and potentially unprecedented weather patterns in the Pacific, Polynesian Voyaging Society CEO Nainoa Thompson announced Wednesday that the Hokule‘a will be diverting from its sail plan in December to make a stop back in Hawaii. Read more

