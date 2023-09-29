Letter: Andaya unfairly treated regarding Maui sirens

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The article, “HI-EMA clarifies that sirens can be used to warn of fire” (Star-Advertiser, Sept. 28), reiterates what constitutes intended purposes for activation. A HI-EMA spokesperson said there were “differing opinions about what the sirens mean and when to use them, even from elected leaders.” The article said that “when activating the sirens, consideration must be given to whether immediate action such as evacuation or shelter-in-place is required.”

It was a terrible rush to judgment and unwarranted criticism on the part of some media and others in the community who, right after the Aug. 8 wildfires, criticized Maui Emergency Management Agency Director Herman Andaya for his response. There was constant questioning of why he didn’t activate the sirens, and he was vilified for this. No one at the state or county level came to his rescue because they were ignorant of the rules.

Sadly, this unfair conclusion led to Andaya’s retirement. I offer my thanks to Andaya for serving us in Maui County with dignity and honesty.

I offer an apology on behalf of our Maui community for the hurt it has caused you and your family.

Stephen Kealoha

Pukalani, Maui

