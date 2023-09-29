More Lahaina fire zones to open for reentry

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

LAHAINA >> Three more residential zones in areas burned by the deadly Aug. 8 Lahaina wildfire are being opened for reentry by property owners and residents.

Maui County on Thursday announced it is lifting dis­aster area restrictions for Zones 2-C covering Kuuipo Street, 2-D along Aa Street and 2-E on Lokia Street. Property owners and people who lived on those streets and have obtained vehicle passes will be able to enter from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday and Tuesday.

The three zones are adjacent to the first residential area cleared for reentry to properties along Kaniau Road in Zone 1-C, which opened Monday for supported visits.

On Wednesday the county lifted restrictions on business Zone 5-A, the parcel anchored by Old Lahaina Luau, with access only via Lahaina Cannery Mall. Business zones already open to the public include Zone 5-B, the Lahaina Cannery Mall parcel; Zone 5-E, the business area on Kupuohi and Ulupono streets; Zone 5-D, the Lahaina Gateway parcel; and Zone 5-H, the Walgreens parcel.

Also Thursday, no new names of fire fatalities were released by the Maui Police Department. So far, MPD has released the names of 89 of the 97 people known to have died in the wildfire, with two others identified but whose families have not been notified.

Vehicle pass application processing and distribution for reentry to zones 2-C, 2-D and 2-E will be conducted from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. today and Saturday at the Lahaina Civic Center and the front lawn of the county’s Kalana o Maui building in Wailuku. The county advised that the civic center will be closed Sundays to allow for cleaning.

Two vehicle passes will be available per property owner along with two per rental dwelling. Optional personal protective equipment kits and instructions for use will be available from nonprofits during vehicle pass distribution.

During the first two days of supported reentry, access to the zones will be through Kaniau Road off Honoapiilani Highway. After Tuesday, entry through a checkpoint will be available 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily for area residents with a vehicle pass or ID.

For those first two days, the county will provide returnees with water, shade, washing stations, portable toilets, medical and mental health care, MauiBus transportation from local hotel shelters and language assistance. Transportation to and from hotel shelters on MauiBus shuttles will have extended hours on the first two days of supported reentry from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The documents needed to verify property ownership or occupancy in order to receive a reentry vehicle pass include a property deed or title, utility bills, property tax records, a lease agreement, a Hawaii driver’s license with the Lahaina address, vehicle or voter registration, financial statements with the Lahaina address, homeowner or renter insurance policies, or a notarized affidavit from a property owner or landlord confirming residency.

For details on reentry to affected areas, maps and other information, visit mauirecovers.org.