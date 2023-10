Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

This week’s synopses

“Root of the Throne”

Episode 13

6:40 p.m. today

Boon-yi gets the news of Bang-won’s release and runs over to see him and tend to his wounds. Bang-won learns Boon-yi is the girl from his childhood and confesses his feelings for her. Yi Seong-gye breaks his alliance with Hong In-bang.

Episode 14

7:50 p.m. today

Hong In-bang sends Cho Young as a matchmaker to Min Je’s family. Bang-won meets with Min Da-kyung to stop Hong In-bang’s plan. Ttang-sae finds out his sister Boon-yi is alive. He asks Jung Do-jeon to leave Yeon-hee and Boon-yi out of his plan.

“Numbers”

Episodes 9

7:45 p.m. Monday

Ho Woo and Seung Jo are enraged to discover that Je Kyun was manipulating Hyung Woo. As they trace Je Kyun’s scheme, they are shocked over Je Kyun’s ultimate goal. Ho Woo is thrown into yet another crisis and receives a parcel.

Episode 10

7:45 p.m. Tuesday

Ho Woo is furious that Je Kyun has had such influence in his life. Yeon A is faced with a huge crisis because of Je Kyun, and it brings Seung Jo and Ho Woo back together. Ho Woo finds a link between Sang Ah’s foundation and VP Han’s client.

“Good Supper”

Episodes 89-90

7:50 p.m. Wednesday

Yong-gu meets Pil-sun’s family. He pledges to love her forever. Kyung-chul moves into Young-shin’s room at Kyung-su’s home. Young-shin tells Kyung-su her feelings for him won’t change. Young-shin confronts Sook-jung and asks why she killed her mother in front of Jong-kwon’s family.

Episode 91-92

7:50 p.m. Thursday

Sook-jung accuses Young-shin of lying and leeching off Kyung-su all her life. Jong-kwon asks Young-shin if she truly didn’t know his identity. Sook-jung is asked to bring her brother. She bribes him with money and a watch to secure his silence. Sung-chan witnesses this and is furious.

“Gwanggaeto”

Episodes 79

7:50 p.m. Friday

Bu Yeohong is overwhelmed by Damdeok’s wisdom and vows to serve him for life. Hae Mowol scores a huge victory by tricking the enemy into thinking that the Goguryeo soldiers were taken down by illness. Damdeok is able to get the king of Wa to surrender.

Episode 80

7:50 p.m. Saturday

Damdeok mounts an all-out assault on Murong Xi, Ko Un and the retreating Houyan troops. Murong Bao vows not to retreat any further, but Murong Xi convinces him they should return to Houyan. But after their return, Murong Bao is focused on fighting Goguryeo. Popular sentiment favors Murong Xi, and Ko Un proposes he start a rebellion.

Jeff Chung is general manager of KBFD TV, which televises Korean dramas with English subtitles. Reach him at 808-521-8066 or jeffchung@kbfd.com.