Hawaii leaves Las Vegas bruised, frustrated and empty-handed

  • By Stephen Tsai stsai@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:45 a.m.
  • DAVID BECKER / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER Hawaii quarterback Brayden Schager looses the ball as he attempts to pass against UNLV during the first half.

  • DAVID BECKER / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER Hawaii wide receiver Pofele Ashlock makes a reception against UNLV during the second half.

  • DAVID BECKER / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER With the videoboard showing UNLV celebrating with the Island Showdown Trophy, Hawaii coach Timmy Chang, right, embraced UNLV coach Barry Odom after the game at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Saturday.

  • DAVID BECKER / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER Hawaii wide receiver Steven McBride and UNLV defensive back Quentin Moten went up for the ball in the first half in Las Vegas on Saturday. McBride says he tries to turn every 50-50 ball into a 70-30 ball in his favor.

Hawaii quarterback Brayden Schager’s bruised shoulder and ice-pack-covered knee were additional reminders that the Rainbow Warriors were just another tale of Las Vegas visitors receiving a kick to the wallet. Read more

