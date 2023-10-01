Hawaii receiver McBride sets high standards

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

LAS VEGAS >> Even with a vertical jump of 42 inches, Hawaii receiver Steven McBride cannot reach his expectations.

In UH’s 44-20 road loss to UNLV, McBride caught six passes for 180 yards and a touchdown. He also had a 25-yard punt return to set up his ensuing 51-yard touchdown on a flea-flicker play.

“I’m not satisfied,” said McBride, who leads the Warriors with six touchdowns and an average of 15.6 yards per catch. “I’ll never be satisfied.”

After appearing in 24 games, including two starts, in three seasons at Kansas, McBride entered the transfer portal at the end of the 2022 season. He signed with UH, enrolled in January, and quickly developed into a team leader.

“It’s been a change just being a role player with Kansas to coming to Hawaii to actually doing punt returns and being a starter and leader,” McBride said.

Against UNLV’s three-deep zone, McBride was able to find gaps. And when he was defended heavily, he used his speed to create space. On one play, he soared to grab a pass from Brayden Schager.

McBride, who is 6 feet 1 and 165 pounds, adheres to two rules. “If the football touches your hands, you have to catch it,” he said. “And if it’s a 50-50 ball, I’m trying to make it a 70-30 ball. If I can’t have it, (the defensive back) can’t have it. I’m going to make sure I come down with the ball.”

Schager said: “We’ve got to get him the ball more. He’s running by people. He’s a vertical threat. He’s proven that all year long. He’s one of our best guys. We have to continue to get the ball to him. I’ve got to put the football on him. I missed him on one for a touchdown.”

When the offense, which was held to a field goal in the first half, needed a boost, head coach Timmy Chang reached into the files. For several weeks, the Warriors worked on a flea-flicker play. But with running back Tylan Hines restricted because of an ailment, the Warriors have had to audition other backs.

On UH’s first drive of the second half, Jordan Johnson had two carries. On the next possession, Schager handed the ball to Johnson, who pitched it back to Schager. The QB then threw deep to McBride.

To lull UNLV, McBride slowed down when Johnson got the ball, then sprinted.

“I was going to go straight into the catch, but our (receivers) coach (Jared Ursua) told me to skip off and then pop it and just run,” McBride said. “I expected it because Schager told me he was coming to me. I had to do my job and make that happen and score.”

Of the flea flicker, Schager said: “We’ve had that in there for a while.”