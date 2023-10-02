Hawaii News | Vital Statistics Vital statistics: Sept. 22-28, 2023 Today Updated 12:05 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! Each week, the Honolulu Star-Advertiser publishes Oahu statistics for marriage licenses and birth certificates filed with the state Department of Health’s Vital Statistics System. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. MARRIAGES Filed on Oahu, Sept. 22-28 >> Tony Maldonado Arguello and Shawntrina Oreal Howard >> Sean Casey Aronson and Abbey Irene Seitz >> Adam Michael Barnes and Kristin Paige Macom >> Alexandra Elise Barrows and Gary Brian Masengale Jr. >> Noah Emmanuel Burgess and Sarah Emily Brown >> Alyssa Kawehilani Busque and Naiche Rudulph Abeyta >> Austin Maurice Alfred Ciervo and Reagan Elizabeth Lee >> Kaylee Ann Clark and Anthony Peter Nainoa Lederer >> Joey Albert Crow and Natalia Aleksandrovna Wallace >> Brandon Patrick Danganan and Erica Michelle Lehner >> Juan Jose Daniels and Alyssa Rose Taylor >> Emilija Dempsey and Christian John Rushton >> Elisa Martinez Frame and Arthur Thomas Rodriguez >> Justin Michael Glumm and Kasey Marie Gillespie >> Kathrin Haider and Hannes Santha >> Yifan He and Yiwen Xu >> Jason Daniel Herbst and Mary Margaret Ross >> Daniele Josephine Hernandez and Ricardo Mario Santillanes >> Peter David Hinds and Emma Louise Henigan >> Patricia Diane Hoelzle and Gary Dean Vandayburg >> Shelby Maurice Honorable and Paul Lopacinski >> Crystal Joy Idica and Jordan Derek Joanou >> Emily Lam and Christopher Dennis Meeker >> David Richard Lammay and Jonathan Ryan Enos >> Brittany Marie Lawrence and Lukas Worth Tadder >> Brendon Shane Kawika Lee and Tery-J Keala Mccandless Amano Acs >> Nicholas Ernesto Manfredi and Mareesa Jean Sanchez >> Gregory Carl Miller and Saige Marin Moloian >> Kara Elizabeth Moertl and Joshua Charles Rogers >> Rachel Letusia Moliga and Vikitupa‘i Tino Iosefo >> Mandell Alexander Motley and Denisa Lynn O’Brien-Blaney >> Herald Neto and Fara Helena dos Santos Souza >> Lauren Rachelle Nichols and Scott Joshua Domeyer >> Kyle Ken Okouchi and Diana Jung-Fang Chang >> Eric Ortega and Noemi Rangel >> Anna-Maria Pacella-Swann and David Glen Maurice >> Kayla Marie Palmer and Joshua Alexander Wade >> Michael Angelo Maderas Pangilinan and Celina Joanie Dahl >> Mattie Beth Poteet and Landon Jeffery Stockman >> Ashley Danielle Raumaker and Kodi J. Newberry >> Allison Nicole Rector and Kameron Lee Haas >> Colleen Christina Ruetz and Kyle Bradley Grayson >> Amber Lynn Segler and Tyler Curtis Koch >> Francisco Sigala and Magda Erica Alvarez >> Caitlyn Ann Sims and Brendon Joel Hartley >> Steven Jay Smith and Elizabeth Ann Lawley >> Lynn Anne Stackhouse and James Donald Roby >> Jarrod Gregory Sullivan and Olivia Aron Carlton >> Yun Tang and Wenxin Zhang >> Juliana Suzanne Terpstra and John Mike Aleman >> Joel Alan Tinsley and Adilene Navarro-Lora >> Tessie Mai-Anh Tran and Tae Min Moon >> Kiana Fiaapia Tupua and Nathaniel Anthony Dunbar >> Cody Kazuo Uyejo and Kristen Kamalani Velasco >> Parker Collin Vonderach and Madison Love Mcbride Horst >> Matthew Aaron Weisz and Kelly May Tanaka >> Kevin Norman Westmoreland Jr. and Amanda Ashely Keikilani Mercado >> Savannah Brooke Willis and Thomas Andrew Lykins >> Weiyi Xia and Jiaojiao Na >> Arianne Nicole Mahealani Marcos Yago and Jacob Alexander Kippen >> Hanna Yekimova and Ian Joseph Bruzek >> Samantha Rachel Zbarsky and Nicholas Matthew Scardilli BIRTHS Filed on Oahu, Sept. 22-28 >> Penelope Esther Babb >> Parker Marshall Callahan >> Kolten Knox Campbell >> Thomas Kaiea Hiroki Ching-Bertelmann >> Bronwyn Bound Doherty >> Matias Takuma Fujitani >> Charlotte Isabel Grill >> Evalyn Kulalani Harris >> Vega-Alexandria Kau‘iokalani Fumiko Hennessey-Kutzen >> Kenji Zayne Holton >> Kehaulani Kealiiomoana Horito >> Heidi Lou Hossellman >> Masi Fiamate Kalikiano Fo Ili Jr. >> Mikala Keoki Ishikawa >> Adriel Langmos Jilly >> Charles Armstrong Jordan >> Lono Lotomalohi Kaawa-Faleofa >> Zael Kenshi Kuniyuki >> Clara Lynn Lambert >> Keaowehiwaulukula Kananioniuli‘i Na‘alaikawailehua Manoa >> Kai Mendoza Martinez-Davda >> Maya Dee Martinez-Davda >> Luke Davis Marzillo >> Malcolm Parker Moniz >> Everett Michel Dinh Paek >> Emerie Mieko Tran >> Isaiah Kalahau‘oli Tumpap Previous Story Hawaii Real Estate Sales: Aug. 14 - Aug. 18, 2023