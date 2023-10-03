Hawaiian Humane Society participating in ‘Empty the Shelters’ event

From now through Oct. 15, adoptions of animals at the Hawaiian Humane Society are free due to the Bissell Pet Foundation’s fall “Empty the Shelters” national adoption event.

The event kicked off on Monday and lasts through Oct. 15, according to the Hawaiian Humane Society, which is participating.

During this time, Bissell is sponsoring all adoption fees at the Society’s Moiliili and Kosasa Family campuses, as well as at off-site partners Hawaii Cat Cafe and Pounce Hawaii.

There are puppies, kittens, dogs and cats of all sizes available for adoption.

Hawaiian Humane Society spokesperson Brandy Shimabukuro said the nonprofit has been at overcapacity for the past year due to a higher number of surrenders and strays.

That is why HHS is participating in “Empty the Shelters” again this month. But HHS also wants to prevent surrenders from happening in the first place.

“Before you consider adoption, make sure you have a realistic conversation about your ability to provide for the needs of that animal,” she said. “Does your lifestyle fit with what that animal needs?”

HHS offers resources to help keep animals with their families, including a pet food bank and list of pet-friendly buildings. The lack of affordable, pet-friendly housing remains a challenge for many pet owners.

“Our nation’s animal shelters are in crisis due to increased owner surrenders and stray intakes, spiking post-pandemic euthanasia rates across the country,” said the Bissell Pet Foundation in a news release. “Animal intakes at both public and private shelters are expected to reach a 3-year high this year, and adoptions or returns to owners are not keeping pace, according to the Shelter Animals Count database.”

With lives on the line, Bissell is once again prompting a national call for adoption with “Empty the Shelters.”

More than 345 organizations in 42 states are hosting “Empty the Shelters” to get animals adopted into homes this year.